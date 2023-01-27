comscore Ex-lover receives life for murder of Maui woman
Hawaii News

Ex-lover receives life for murder of Maui woman

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT <strong>Moreira Monsalve</strong>

    MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Moreira Monsalve

Nine years and 14 days after 46-year-old Moreira Monsalve’s disappearance, a Maui Circuit Court judge sentenced her ex-boyfriend Bernard Brown on Thursday to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole for killing the Maui mother of three. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Scroll Up