The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm structure fire in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area Thursday evening.

HFD responded to a fire at a three-story residential building at 2345 Kaola Way at around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw smoke and flames emanating from the building.

Although the home was not occupied, HFD reported that the Honolulu Police Department escorted three residents to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services unit that was staging at Booth District Park.

EMS reported treating a 50-year-old man for smoke inhalation from the fire. He was transported in stable condition to an area hospital.

HPD closed Booth Road at the Star Road intersection and at the Pacific Heights Road and Kaola Way intersection at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at around 5:40 p.m. and extinguish it at 6:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates were still being determined, HFD said.