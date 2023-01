Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has added four new physicians to its team:

>> Steven Chau joins the otorhinolaryngology department at Moanalua, specializing in head and neck surgery. He received his medical degree from the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta and completed residency at the University of California, Irvine.

>> Braxton Fukutomi joins the internal medicine department at Mapunapuna. Fukutomi previously served as a mentor in the University of Hawaii at Manoa John A. Burns School of Medicine Higher Education Mentorship Program.

>> Karen Hong joins the ophthalmology department at Honolulu. Hong has contributed to many research projects on visual impairment, including an epidemiology study at the University of Cambridge in England.

>> Elizabeth Li joins the continuing care department at Moanalua. She is board-certified in internal medicine and holds a certification in advanced cardiac life support.

