Rearview Mirror: Neighborhood vendors gave way to supermarkets
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:49 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, Walter Shigekane delivered milk for Dairymen’s in 1961.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, in 1966, manapua man Choi Yong was one of many vendors who brought their goods to various neighborhoods in the 1930s through the 1960s.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
On a warm day in 1964, Chie Betsuyako and Delfin and Linda Gleed enjoyed a treat from the neighborhood ice cream man, Doyle Kinder.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree