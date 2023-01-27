comscore Rearview Mirror: Neighborhood vendors gave way to supermarkets
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Neighborhood vendors gave way to supermarkets

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Above, Walter Shigekane delivered milk for Dairymen’s in 1961.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, Walter Shigekane delivered milk for Dairymen’s in 1961.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Above, in 1966, manapua man Choi Yong was one of many vendors who brought their goods to various neighborhoods in the 1930s through the 1960s.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, in 1966, manapua man Choi Yong was one of many vendors who brought their goods to various neighborhoods in the 1930s through the 1960s.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER On a warm day in 1964, Chie Betsuyako and Delfin and Linda Gleed enjoyed a treat from the neighborhood ice cream man, Doyle Kinder.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    On a warm day in 1964, Chie Betsuyako and Delfin and Linda Gleed enjoyed a treat from the neighborhood ice cream man, Doyle Kinder.

Before the advent of modern supermarkets in Hawaii, vendors supplied many of neighborhood families’ needs. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Scroll Up