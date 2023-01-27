comscore UH graduate assistants’ fight to unionize reaches high court
Hawaii News

UH graduate assistants’ fight to unionize reaches high court

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii graduate students are trying to unionize for better wages and working conditions. One of the students’ assertions is that they are not mere “student help” — they are running many classes and conducting important research. UH graduate student Kelly Truax, left, and undergraduate Haley Currier worked with a laser on a cilantro specimen Thursday at UH Manoa’s Pacific Ocean Science & Technology building.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii graduate students are trying to unionize for better wages and working conditions. One of the students’ assertions is that they are not mere “student help” — they are running many classes and conducting important research. UH graduate student Kelly Truax, left, and undergraduate Haley Currier worked with a laser on a cilantro specimen Thursday at UH Manoa’s Pacific Ocean Science & Technology building.

  • COURTESY ACADEMIC LABOR UNITED / JAN. 19 Kawena‘ulaokala Kapahua, a UH Manoa graduate assistant who is chair of the group Academic Labor United, speaks during a news conference in front of the Hawaii Supreme Court building.

    COURTESY ACADEMIC LABOR UNITED / JAN. 19

    Kawena‘ulaokala Kapahua, a UH Manoa graduate assistant who is chair of the group Academic Labor United, speaks during a news conference in front of the Hawaii Supreme Court building.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH graduate student Kelly Truax, right, and undergraduate Haley Currier work on a project using lasers to induce fluorescence in plants in order to track pollution levels.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH graduate student Kelly Truax, right, and undergraduate Haley Currier work on a project using lasers to induce fluorescence in plants in order to track pollution levels.

A years-long struggle by University of Hawaii graduate assistants for the right to unionize and collectively bargain for better wages and working conditions has progressed further than ever before, with their case now being considered by the Hawaii Supreme Court. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Scroll Up