comscore Waipahu man pleads guilty after 14 homemade firearms found
Hawaii News

Waipahu man pleads guilty after 14 homemade firearms found

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

A Waipahu man pleaded guilty Thursday to being an illegal drug user in possession of ammunition after a September search of his home and cars turned up 14 homemade handguns and rifles and canisters of ammunition. Read more

