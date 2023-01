Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Melo Sanchez finished with 30 points and eight rebounds as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team routed Holy Names 95-64 on Thursday in Oakland Read more

Mason Landdeck and Jalen Chandler each added 12 points and Maj Dusanic had 11 for the Sharks (8-13, 3-8 PacWest).

Dale Currie scored 14 points for the Hawks (5-15, 2-10).

>> Abby Spurgin finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds as the Hawaii Pacific women beat Holy Names 88-66.

Allison Ross added 15 points and Jordyn Jensen had 10 for the Sharks (10-8, 8-3 PacWest).

Dylan Benitez scored 22 points for the Hawks (1-19, 0-12).