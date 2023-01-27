Hawaii Prep World | Sports ‘Iolani the top seed in state girls basketball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ‘Iolani is the No. 1 seed in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships, the HHSAA announced on Thursday night. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ‘Iolani is the No. 1 seed in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships, the HHSAA announced on Thursday night. The Raiders won the ILH championship on Thursday with a 38-25 victory over Kamehameha. ‘Iolani is the three-time defending state champion and won its fourth ILH crown in a row. BIIF champion Konawaena is seeded second, MIL champion Lahainaluna is third and OIA champion Campbell is fourth. The tournament starts Monday with four games: Radford at Maui, Kahuku at Waiakea, Kailua at Moanalua and Kaiser at Kamehameha. ‘Iolani has an opening-round bye and will play the Maui-Radford winner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley. Also in the McKinley sub-bracket is Campbell, which will play the Waiakea-Kahuku winner on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. At Moanalua, Konawaena will play the Moanalua-Kailua winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Lahainaluna will meet the Kamehameha-Kaiser winner in the 5 p.m. game at Moanalua. The D-II state championships will be played entirely in Hilo from Wednesday to Saturday (Feb. 1-4). That bracket will be released after the Mid-Pacific/Sacred Hearts game on Friday. DIVISION I Monday’s games Radford at Maui, 4 p.m. Kahuku at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m. Kailua at Moanalua, 6 p.m. Kaiser at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Wednesday’s games McKinley bracket Maui-Radford winner vs. ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m. Waiakea-Kahuku winner vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m. Moanalua bracket Kamehameha-Kaiser winner vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m. Moanalua-Kailua winner vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. Thursday’s games McKinley gym Semifinals: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Moanalua gym Consolation: 5 and 7 p.m. Friday’s games SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Fifth place, 3 p.m. Third place, 5 p.m. Championship, 7 p.m. Previous Story Kamehameha girls get past Punahou for ILH soccer title Next Story Television and radio – Jan. 27, 2023