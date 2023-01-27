‘Iolani the top seed in state girls basketball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani is the No. 1 seed in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships, the HHSAA announced on Thursday night. Read more

‘Iolani is the No. 1 seed in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships, the HHSAA announced on Thursday night.

The Raiders won the ILH championship on Thursday with a 38-25 victory over Kamehameha. ‘Iolani is the three-time defending state champion and won its fourth ILH crown in a row.

BIIF champion Konawaena is seeded second, MIL champion Lahainaluna is third and OIA champion Campbell is fourth.

The tournament starts Monday with four games: Radford at Maui, Kahuku at Waiakea, Kailua at Moanalua and Kaiser at Kamehameha.

‘Iolani has an opening-round bye and will play the Maui-Radford winner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley. Also in the McKinley sub-bracket is Campbell, which will play the Waiakea-Kahuku winner on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

At Moanalua, Konawaena will play the Moanalua-Kailua winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Lahainaluna will meet the Kamehameha-Kaiser winner in the 5 p.m. game at Moanalua.

The D-II state championships will be played entirely in Hilo from Wednesday to Saturday (Feb. 1-4). That bracket will be released after the Mid-Pacific/Sacred Hearts game on Friday.

DIVISION I

Monday’s games

Radford at Maui, 4 p.m.

Kahuku at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m.

Kailua at Moanalua, 6 p.m.

Kaiser at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

McKinley bracket

Maui-Radford winner vs. ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.

Waiakea-Kahuku winner vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua bracket

Kamehameha-Kaiser winner vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.

Moanalua-Kailua winner vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

McKinley gym

Semifinals: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua gym

Consolation: 5 and 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Fifth place, 3 p.m.

Third place, 5 p.m.