Rainbow Wahine suffer tough losses
Sports

Rainbow Wahine suffer tough losses

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s loss on the scoreboard was overshadowed by the scene on the court in the final seconds of UC Santa Barbara’s 72-69 win over the Rainbow Wahine basketball team on Thursday in Santa Barbara, Calif. Read more

Kamehameha girls get past Punahou for ILH soccer title
Television and radio – Jan. 27, 2023

