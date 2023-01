Scoreboard – Jan. 27, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

OIA boys Division I tournament:

quarterfinals, Kalaheo at Kailua; Radford/Moanalua winner at Campbell; Kaiser/Leilehua winner at Kahuku; Waipahu/

Roosevelt winner at Mililani. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA boys Division II tournament:

semifinals, Castle/Waialua winner at

Kalani, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City/Farrington winner at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I boys: single-elimination

tournament, Kamehameha at Punahou,

5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: ‘Iolani II at Punahou II, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II/III girls: Single-elimination tournament, Mid-Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m. at Damien.

SOCCER

OIA boys Division I tournament: Fifth place, Aiea vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Kaiser vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m. Games at Castle.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championship trials, 5 p.m. at

Punahou.

OIA: Championship trials, 3:15 p.m. at

K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

WRESTLING

ILH: 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: CSU Bakersfield vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity I boys: Single-elimination tournament, Mid-Pacific/‘Iolani winner at Maryknoll, 2 p.m.; Kamehameha/Punahou winner at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hanalani vs. University, 1 p.m. at Damien; Le Jardin at Damien, 2:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Kamehameha II at ‘Iolani II, 2:30 p.m.; Maryknoll II at Saint Louis II, 5 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

OIA: 1 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

DIVING

ILH: Championship, 2 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Championship, 10 a.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Pac-Five, 8 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5; Damien at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA boys Division I tournament: final, Mililani vs. Kalani, 7 p.m. at Kaiser.

OIA boys Division II tournament: third place, Leilehua vs. Waialua, 2 p.m.; final, Roosevelt vs. McKinley, 5 p.m. Games at Kaiser.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championship finals, 4 p.m. at

Punahou.

OIA: Championship finals, 2 p.m. at

K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

WRESTLING

ILH: Open tournament, 9 a.m. at Saint Louis.

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Le Jardin 2, Saint Louis 0

OIA

Boys Varsity Division I tournament

Thursday

Semifinals

Mililani 1, Kaiser 0, OT

Kalani 2, Kapolei 0

Wednesday

Fifth-place semifinals

Aiea 2, Campbell 1

Kailua 2, Radford 1 (PK 4-2)

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Mililani 4, Campbell 0

Kalani 3, Radford 0

Boys Varsity Division II tournament

Thursday

Semifinals

McKinley 1, Waialua 0

Roosevelt 2, Leilehua 0

Wednesday

First Round

McKinley 4, Waianae 3

Leilehua 1, Farrington 0 (PK)

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 6, Honokaa 0. Goal scorers—KSH: Lucas Kay-Wong 3, Elijah Dinkel 2, Micah Chung.

Wednesday

Girls Varsity I

Championship

Waiakea 3, Hilo 0. Goal scorers—Waik: Charlie Silva, Ailani Franklin, Lana Mahi-

Murray.

Thursday

Girls Varsity II

Championship

Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Hawaii Prep 0. Goal scorer: KSH: Rebekah Sipinga 2.