Kauakukalahale: Lilo ke eo ia Shephardson ma ka ‘Eddie’
- By Na Laiana Wong
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Surfer Luke Shephardson was raised up after winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday.
