Kauakukalahale: Lilo ke eo ia Shephardson ma ka ‘Eddie’

Synopsis: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was held this past Sunday, and Waimea lifeguard Luke Shephardson outpointed the previous winner, John John Florence, to secure this year’s championship. This is the first time that conditions were right to hold the contest since Florence won in 2016.

Aloha mai käkou e nä hoa æölelo Hawaiæi. Ua hoihoi paha æoukou i ka hana leæaleæa a nä aliæi Hawaiæi o ke au kahiko, æo ia hoæi, ka heæenalu æana. Inä pëlä, æaæole paha i hala këlä hoæokükü nui e kaulana nei a puni ke ao, i kapa æia æo ka Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, a i mälama æia i ka Läpule nei ma Waimea, Oæahu. A æoiai, aia wale nö kona mälama æia a nui halehale nä nalu, he 30 kapuaæi hoæi a æoi, æo ka MH 2016 kona wä hope i mälama æia ai ma mua o këia. æEä e ka makamaka, i æike æoe, ke ana æia ma ke æano haole, æo ia hoæi, mai ka honua a i ka hokua, he æoi aku ka nui o nä kapuaæi ma mua o ke æano Hawaiæi. Ma Hawaiæi nei, ua hapa mai ka nui o nä kapuaæi, no ka mea, ua ana æia ke kiæekiæe o ke kua. Aia ia ma ka æaoæao kai o ka nalu. Hele a mea æeä, he nui hewahewa ka poæe i kalaiwa aku i laila. Noæu naæe, æaæohe oæu wahi hoihoi i ka hoæomanawanui æana i ka holo pupü o nä kaæa he nui a lehulehu ma ke alanui i mea e hiki kino aku ai i laila. No laila, ua noho paæa i loko o ka hale me ka nänä wale aku i ke kïwï. He hoæokahi wale nö kapuaæi ke kiæekiæe o nä nalu ma luna o ke kïwï, eia naæe, ua mau nö ka æeæehia o ko æoukou wahi mea käkau nei.

I loko nö o ka malu o koæu lumi hoæokipa, ua hiki ke æike æia ka nui o ka nalu. E lele ana ka huna kai a e halulu ana kona leo, a e æaæa ana hoæi nä moho i ka pae æana ma luna o ia mau pilikua. A i këia makahiki hoæi, æakahi a komo nä wähine, ma ke æano hoæi he moho e hoæokükü ana me nä käne, me ka manaæolana like e kü aku ai i ka hano häweo. A e like hoæi me kekahi mau käne, ua häæule pahü kekahi o läkou a kohu mea e lele ana i ka pali. Mea æole ke käne a wahine paha i mua o ua mau pilikua lä. Nui naæe koæu mahalo i ka wiwo æole o ua mau moho lä a pau. æO kekahi moho, he 65 ona makahiki! A æo kekahi, ua æunua kona kuæekuæe wäwae! æAæole naæe i nänä, ua hoæokükü aku nö naæe!

I ka nänä aku i ke kïwï, æikea nä känaka he nui hewahewa e noho paæapü ana ma kahakai. He kohu kini makalë ke nänä aku! Hele a lëæï æo Waimea i ka nuæa nä känaka! Ma hea ana läkou e hoæopau pilikia ai? æAæole hiki ke komo i loko o ke kai. Ua küpikipikiæö, a ua pale æia mai ka lehulehu e kekahi kaula, æaæole e æaæe ma kai aku o laila. A i loko nö o ia paæa æana i uka aku o ka æaekai, eia aku a eia mai, ua piæi loa mai ka nalu a æeæe mai iä uka. Hele a pulu æelo ka poæe mäkaæikaæi e noho ana ma laila. Pehea, e ka makamaka heluhelu, æo ia nö paha ka wä e mimi malü ai? æAæole paha e hihi. He mea æole ia i nä moho heæenalu. A no laila, e hoæi aku ko käkou nänä æana iä läkou.

I ka hopena o ka hoæokükü, æo ia ka wä i koho æia ai ka mea lanakila. Ua höæuluæulu æia nä æai o këlä me këia moho. Kähähä, ua lilo ke eo iä Luke Shephardson, he kiaæi ola ma Waimea. Ua mïæoi aku nö æo ia i mua o John John Florence, ka moho o këlä hoæokükü hope i ka MH 2016. Eia ka mea æäpiki, he pani hakahaka æo Shephardson no kekahi moho i kono æia a i hiki æole mai naæe i ia lä. Eia hou, e hana ana æo ia i ia lä a ua noi aku i kona luna e hoæokuæu mai iä ia i mea e hoæokükü ai. A puka æo ia i ka lanakila, i kekahi lä aæe, ua hoæi aku i ka hana. He moæolelo maikaæi loa këia e ola ana ma o ka waha o ka poæe haæi moæolelo o këia hope aku!

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.