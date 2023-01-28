comscore Kauakukalahale: Lilo ke eo ia Shephardson ma ka ‘Eddie’
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Kauakukalahale: Lilo ke eo ia Shephardson ma ka ‘Eddie’

  • By Na Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Surfer Luke Shephardson was raised up after winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Surfer Luke Shephardson was raised up after winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday.

Synopsis: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was held this past Sunday, and Waimea lifeguard Luke Shephardson outpointed the previous winner, John John Florence, to secure this year’s championship. Read more

