Letter: It shouldn’t take feds to tackle local problems

It is a bit alarming that local problems, such as bribery and TheHandi- Van performance, require the federal government to intervene and obtain convictions or resolution.

Are local officials too close to the problems, or is it a lack of looking out for the public?

It seems that if problems are not solved locally, the public needs to call federal officials.

Elected officials need to be more aware of public concerns and take action.

Loke Leong

Kalihi

