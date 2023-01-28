comscore Firefighter swept into storm drain as Maui pummeled by rain
Firefighter swept into storm drain as Maui pummeled by rain

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
    Storm runoff washed over a roadway Friday in the Summit District of Hale­akala National Park.

    Floodwaters breached the Kihei Bay Surf condos Friday.

A Maui firefighter was critically injured after being swept into a storm drain and carried 800 yards to a shoreline outlet as heavy rain and flooding around the island Friday prompted road, beach and park closures. Read more

