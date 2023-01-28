comscore First Hawaiian Bank’s loans and margins boost earnings
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian Bank’s loans and margins boost earnings

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

First Hawaiian Inc., the holding company of the state’s largest bank, saw its shares soar 5.2% Friday after reporting greatly improved interest margins and strong loan growth. Read more

Previous Story
UH graduate assistants’ fight to unionize reaches high court

Scroll Up