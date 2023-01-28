Big Island man indicted in stabbing deaths of his grandparents
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
KELSEY WALLING / HAWAII TRIBUNE HERALD
Joshua Ho and Deputy Public Defender Kenji Akamu appeared Friday in Hilo Circuit Court.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree