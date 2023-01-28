U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda will have Red Hill, Navy oversight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee with oversight of the U.S. military, giving Hawaii another powerful watchdog over the Navy’s plan to clean up Red Hill.

Red Hill is not in Tokuda’s congressional district, but her seat on the committee means she will have a voice regarding the Navy’s plans, which have been met with widespread pushback from the community and public officials in the wake of fuel leaks into Oahu’s underground freshwater supply.

Tokuda, who represents rural Oahu and the neighbor islands, has had a brief courtesy call with Navy officials in Washington, D.C., but said she plans more extensive meetings with Navy officials here in February when she returns home.

“We’re going to have a lot more meetings,” Tokuda said Friday.

In a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Gov. Josh Green welcomed Tokuda’s committee assignment.

“Representative Tokuda’s selection for the House Armed Services Committee is a key appointment for the state of Hawaii, especially as we continue to tackle issues relating to Red Hill and shutting down the bulk fuel storage facility,” Green said. “We look forward to working with her for the protection of our water resources on O‘ahu and other matters of statewide importance. We know she will commit herself to build seniority in Congress for the good of Hawaii.”

Ranking Armed Services Committee member Adam Smith said in a statement that he was “proud to welcome” Tokuda as a new member. “Hawaii plays a critical role in our country’s national defense strategy and interests in the Indo- Pacific region, and Rep. Tokuda’s insight will be an asset. Rep. Tokuda also shares a deep personal commitment to our military serv­icemembers and their families. Her experience and perspective will be a valuable addition to the Armed Services Committee.”

Tokuda also has been appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture and said she plans to help farmers across the islands and the mainland but also sees her position as a way to find common ground with congressional Republicans.

“The reauthorization of the Farm Bill only happens every five years, and I intend on being a strong voice for Hawaii’s Second Congres­sional District and ensure that we are both well- represented and get our fair share,” To­kuda said in a statement. “From rural housing programs, support for renewable energy systems, defending and protecting food nutrition programs, helping producers combat drastic changes in weather patterns and climate, addressing the impacts of invasive species, and supporting specialty crops like macadamia nut, coffee, cacao, tropical flowers, and more. The decisions made in the 2023 Farm Bill will impact Hawaii’s agriculture producers, workers, and families for years to come.”

She also has joined the Congressional Progressive Caucus as vice chair of communications; the Asian Pacific American Caucus; Freshman Representative Democratic Women’s Caucus; Equality Caucus; Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition; and Native American Caucus.

Tokuda has settled into a one-bedroom apartment that her husband, Kyle Michibata, found in the Navy Yard located a “straight shot,” 13-minute walk from the U.S. Capitol.

Tokuda’s orientation included briefings on safety measures both in Washington and back in the district, along with a budget for surveillance equipment for her home in Kaneohe.

Her staff in Hawaii is spread across the islands — just like Tokuda’s congressional district — but she has yet to secure a district office.

Because of the difficulty in finding office space in rural Oahu, she has received an exemption to instead find space in urban Honolulu and is trying to occupy an office near the federal building, which is at Punchbowl Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.