U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda will have Red Hill, Navy oversight

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • COURTESY JILL TOKUDA U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda is in Washington, D.C., for her orientation. She is pictured above with husband Kyle Michibata, left, son Matt, Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies and son Aden.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee with oversight of the U.S. military, giving Hawaii another powerful watchdog over the Navy’s plan to clean up Red Hill. Read more

