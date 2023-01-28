Cal State Bakersfield limps into meeting with Hawaii
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2022
Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan won’t have to worry about guarding injured Kaleb Higgins on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree