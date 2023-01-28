comscore Sacred Hearts heads to state basketball tournament
Sacred Hearts heads to state basketball tournament

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  Sacred Hearts' Kennedy Uemura drove past Ava Antonio.

    Sacred Hearts’ Kennedy Uemura drove past Ava Antonio.

  Sacred Hearts forward Rayanna Baniaga, bottom left, and guard Hayden Yee grabbed the rebound over Mid-Pacific guard Kayla Tom during the first half on Friday.

    Sacred Hearts forward Rayanna Baniaga, bottom left, and guard Hayden Yee grabbed the rebound over Mid-Pacific guard Kayla Tom during the first half on Friday.

Nahenahe Alo had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Sacred Hearts took command in the fourth quarter for a 62-38 win over Mid-Pacific at Damien’s gym, earning a state-tournament berth. Read more

