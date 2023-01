Scoreboard – Jan. 28, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity I boys: Single-elimination tournament, TBD vs. No. 1 seed; TBD vs. No. 2 seed

ILH Varsity II boys: Hanalani vs. University, 1 p.m. at Damien; Le Jardin at Damien, 2:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Kamehameha II at ‘Iolani II, 2:30 p.m.; Maryknoll II at Saint Louis II, 6 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

OIA: 1 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

DIVING

ILH: Championship, 2 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Championship, 10 a.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Pac-Five, 8 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5; Damien at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA boys Division I tournament: final, 7 p.m. at Kaiser.

OIA boys Division II tournament: third place, 2 p.m.; final, 5 p.m. Games at Kaiser.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championship finals, 4 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: Championship finals, 2 p.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. WRESTLING

ILH: Open tournament, 9 a.m. at Saint Louis.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

SOCCER

OIA BOYS DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Fifth place game

Aiea 2, Kailua 0

Goal Scorers—Aiea: Kelly Takara, Keoki Stephens.

Third place game

Kaiser 3, Kapolei 2

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

Hawaii 4, UNLV 3

Singles

1. #41 Andre Ilagan (UH) def. Maxim Verboven (UNLV) 6-4, 6-1

2. Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Milos Dibac (UNLV) 6-1, 6-3

3. Anton Ornberg (UNLV) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 7-5, 6-1

4. Aaron Bailey (UNLV) def. Lucas Labrunie (UH) 6-1, 6-2

5. Dusan Rsovac (UNLV) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-6)

6. Kilian Maitre (UH) def. Jackson Atherton (UNLV) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

1. Milos Dibac/Maxim Verboven (UNLV) def. Andre Ilagan/Karl Collins (UH) 6-2

2. Axel Labrunie/Kilian Maitre (UH) def. Anton Ornberg/Jackson Atherton (UNLV) 6-2

3. Lucas Labrunie/Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Thomas Navarro/Eduardo Cohen (UNLV) 7-5

Hawaii 4, UC Riverside 0

Singles

1. #41 Andre Ilagan (UH) def. Antreas Djakouris (UCR) 6-2, 6-2

2. Axel Labrunie (UH) vs. Daniel Velek (UCR) 0-6, 6-1, 2-1, unfinished

3. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Joshua Roth (UCR) 6-3, 6-2

4. Lucas Labrunie (UH) def. Matthew Yanuck (UCR) 6-2, 6-1

5. Andy Hernandez (UH) vs. Justin Lamy (UCR) 6-7 (1-7), 1-1, unfinished

6. Kilian Maitre (UH) vs. Aarav Sane (UCR) 3-6, 6-1, 2-1, unfinished

Doubles

1. Andre Ilagan/Karl Collins (UH) def. Antreas Djakouris/Joshua Roth (UCR) 6-1

2. Kilian Maitre/Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Daniel Velek/Ryan Huynh (UCR) 6-0

3. Lucas Labrunie/Andy Hernandez (UH) vs. Justin Lamy/Aarav Sane (UCR) 4-3, unfinished