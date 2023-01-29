comscore Letter: Buying erosion sites is a bad precedent
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Buying erosion sites is a bad precedent

  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 a.m.

Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee recently proposed buying out of approximately 50 properties near Sunset Beach to protect the coastline (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 25). Let every taxpayer hope the Legislature rejects their pleas. Read more

Kauakukalahale: Lilo ke eo ia Shephardson ma ka ‘Eddie’

