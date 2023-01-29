Letter: Buying erosion sites is a bad precedent

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee recently proposed buying out of approximately 50 properties near Sunset Beach to protect the coastline (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 25). Let every taxpayer hope the Legislature rejects their pleas. Read more

Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee recently proposed buying out of approximately 50 properties near Sunset Beach to protect the coastline (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 25). Let every taxpayer hope the Legislature rejects their pleas.

Buyouts will be necessary to protect our beaches. And one might be forgiven for concluding that since our governments won’t enforce the law, we should pivot to something they’re actually good at: wasting our money. But the buyouts proposed by Lee and Fletcher set a dangerous precedent, despite their protestations to the contrary.

They propose to spend an amount almost equal to the annual budget of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources — the agency responsible for most of our shoreline — to protect a mere 0.27 miles of our approximately 730 miles of coastline.

As proposed, their buyouts would encourage speculative real estate investment. The lesson from their buyout is that if enough people build enough illegal seawalls, the state will buy them out at whatever obscene price their seawalls allowed them to command.

Makana Hicks

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter