Letter: City should take cue from ‘Parking Wars’

City officials are looking to collect on unpaid traffic tickets. They should watch the TV show, “Parking Wars.” In the show, traffic enforcers use a van with a special camera that reads vehicle license plates as they drive around the city. When they find a vehicle with outstanding traffic tickets, or an expired registration, they stop and put a metal boot on the tire. They call a tow truck to tow the vehicle to an impound yard.

The owner can get the vehicle back after paying for the outstanding tickets or fees. And before driving off, they need to show proof of insurance.

Also, when a police officer makes a traffic stop, he checks out the car on his computer. If the driver has outstanding traffic tickets, expired registration, expired safety check or no insurance, the vehicle should be impounded.

Allan Asato

Pearl City

