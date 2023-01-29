Letter: More of something, more incidence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The more mosquitoes there are in an area, the more likely it is that mosquitoes will bite you. Read more

Vehicles traveling at high speeds will result in more deaths than vehicles traveling at slower speeds.

More people will drown in water than on dry land.

Studies show that the more voluntary gun owners there are, the more likely it is that people will die by gunfire.

Who could have ever guessed that?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

