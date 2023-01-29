comscore Letter: Politicos enable high costs that many flee
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Politicos enable high costs that many flee

  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 a.m.

There is an unsettling irony in the gut-wrenching saga of the people of Hawaii being forced to leave their homeland in the face of an ever-increasing cost of living fueled by the very politicians who have received their support for 60-some years (“Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 22). Read more

Previous Story
Kauakukalahale: Lilo ke eo ia Shephardson ma ka ‘Eddie’

Scroll Up