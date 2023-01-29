Editorial | Letters Letter: Politicos enable high costs that many flee Today Updated 1:16 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There is an unsettling irony in the gut-wrenching saga of the people of Hawaii being forced to leave their homeland in the face of an ever-increasing cost of living fueled by the very politicians who have received their support for 60-some years (“Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 22). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There is an unsettling irony in the gut-wrenching saga of the people of Hawaii being forced to leave their homeland in the face of an ever-increasing cost of living fueled by the very politicians who have received their support for 60-some years (“Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 22). While I pray for those struggling to make ends meet, until they awaken to the corruption and greed facilitated by a one-party system unchecked by even a viable minority, the suffering will be endless. The recent news of exponentially increasing property value assessments for those fortunate enough to still live in their homes should be the writing on the wall of what’s to come. Stephen Hinton Waialua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Kauakukalahale: Lilo ke eo ia Shephardson ma ka ‘Eddie’