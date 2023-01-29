Letter: Politicos enable high costs that many flee

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is an unsettling irony in the gut-wrenching saga of the people of Hawaii being forced to leave their homeland in the face of an ever-increasing cost of living fueled by the very politicians who have received their support for 60-some years (“Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 22). Read more

There is an unsettling irony in the gut-wrenching saga of the people of Hawaii being forced to leave their homeland in the face of an ever-increasing cost of living fueled by the very politicians who have received their support for 60-some years (“Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 22).

While I pray for those struggling to make ends meet, until they awaken to the corruption and greed facilitated by a one-party system unchecked by even a viable minority, the suffering will be endless.

The recent news of exponentially increasing property value assessments for those fortunate enough to still live in their homes should be the writing on the wall of what’s to come.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter