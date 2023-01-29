comscore For February, a cornucopia of classical music in Honolulu
Features

For February, a cornucopia of classical music in Honolulu

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Maestro Anthony Parnther will conduct the Feb. 5 Masterworks Series concert honoring African American History Month. The program will also feature Japanese-born violinist Karen Gomyo.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

    Maestro Anthony Parnther will conduct the Feb. 5 Masterworks Series concert honoring African American History Month. The program will also feature Japanese-born violinist Karen Gomyo.

  • COURTESY HAWAII OPERA THEATRE Andrew Stenson

    COURTESY HAWAII OPERA THEATRE

    Andrew Stenson

  • COURTESY HAWAII OPERA THEATRE Natalie Image

    COURTESY HAWAII OPERA THEATRE

    Natalie Image

  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Maestro Anthony Parnther will conduct the Feb. 5 Masterworks Series concert honoring African American History Month.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

    Maestro Anthony Parnther will conduct the Feb. 5 Masterworks Series concert honoring African American History Month.

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra opens the month with a Masterworks Series concert honoring African American History Month on Feb. 5. The program features Florence Price’s “Symphony No. 3” and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Ballade.” Read more

Previous Story
Comedian Kevin Hart to perform stand-up show in Hawaii

Scroll Up