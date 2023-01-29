comscore Honolulu African American Film Festival honors Black experience
Honolulu African American Film Festival honors Black experience

  By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  "Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power" kicks off the festival with an opening-night reception.

    “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” kicks off the festival with an opening-night reception.

  "On the Line: The Richard Williams Story" is the life story of Richard Williams — father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.

    “On the Line: The Richard Williams Story” is the life story of Richard Williams — father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.

  Ruby Lum, left, and Pearl Lum are pictured in ­Augusta, Ga., in 1939. The family is featured in the documentary "Blurring the Color Line."

    Ruby Lum, left, and Pearl Lum are pictured in ­Augusta, Ga., in 1939. The family is featured in the documentary “Blurring the Color Line.”

  "The Inspection" follows a young, gay Black man with little hope confronts prejudice and arduous basic training when he joins the Marines, but he also finds fellowship and support.

    “The Inspection” follows a young, gay Black man with little hope confronts prejudice and arduous basic training when he joins the Marines, but he also finds fellowship and support.

The festival includes 11 features and documentaries, and a collection of short films. Screenings will be Thursdays to Sundays, through Feb. 26. Read more

