This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 41-42

6:40 p.m. today

Poong-do proposes to Ji-na, and asks her to take the lead in the new brand. He also tells her Chung-yi will be assigned to the same team. Chung-yi learns that while she was imprisoned Ji-na and her mother were behind a misunderstanding that made Poong-do hate her.

Episodes 43-44

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do learns what ­really happened at the accident. Chung-yi comes down on Ji-na for taking advantage of Poong-do’s condition. Chung-yi realizes that Poong-do has regained his memory. Chung-yi accuses him of keeping her in the dark. He told her that he thought she’d be safer that way.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 21-22

6:45 p.m. Monday

Jae Joon left home after being accused of fraud. Eun Jae is conflicted, learning of his cancer. She’s disappointed seeing him trying to con people with insurance fraud. Hyun is also conflicted hearing about his ex-girlfriend’s leukemia.

Episodes 23-24

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Eun Jae asks Do Hoon to perform his father’s surgery. She’s in agony when Do Hoon flat out refuses. Out of options, Eun Jae decides to perform the surgery.

“Secret House”

Episodes 73-74

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

An arrival of a package throws the Nam family into chaos. It states that Tae-hee is not a Nam; Sook-jin and Tae-hyung vehemently deny that. Tae-hyung is shocked after seeing a woman who looks like Min-young. Sook-jin accuses Ji-hwan of causing his loved ones harm.

Episodes 75-76

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Kyeong-seon disappears. Sook-jin vows to keep her station in life. A woman who looks like Min-young shows up. Tae-hee begs Ji-hwan not to leave her.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 9

7:50 p.m. Friday

Goguryeo’s generals start suspecting that Gae Yeonsu is involved in Damdeok’s disappearance. Murong Xi, the younger prince of Houyan, stops at a slave market on his way to Malgal territory. After failing to escape from this slave prison, Damdeok must face a formidable slave named Yeo Seokgae in a fight to the death.

Episode 10

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yeo Seokgae manages to escape from his cell, creating chaos. Damdeok manages to capture Murong Xi in the confusion and escapes with Dol Bisu and Seol Doan. After realizing that Damdeok is a Goguryeo prince, Murong Xi asks Hwang Hoe to capture him alive.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.