Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Maizy Chen’s Last Chance”

By Lisa Yee

Twelve-year-old Maizy discovers her family’s Chinese restaurant is full of secrets, in this enjoyable novel that celebrates food, fortune and family. Ages 8-12

“When You Look Like Us”

By Pamela N. Harris

Voted best audio book 2022 by the American Library Association, the novel follows a boy who must take up the search for his sister when she goes missing from a neighborhood where Black girls’ disappearances are too often overlooked. Ages 14 and up.