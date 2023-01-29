comscore Bill proposes the state acquire Sunset Beach lots hit by erosion
Bill proposes the state acquire Sunset Beach lots hit by erosion

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 1 Homeowners along Ke Nui Road in Sunset Beach have installed massive sandbags, black tarps, boulders, concrete and other debris in recent years in an attempt to protect their properties from the waves.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 1

    Homeowners along Ke Nui Road in Sunset Beach have installed massive sandbags, black tarps, boulders, concrete and other debris in recent years in an attempt to protect their properties from the waves.

Nearly two dozen oceanfront properties along Sunset Beach on Oahu’s famed North Shore would be condemned under a bill proposed this year by state Sen. Chris Lee that seeks to save the beach from being lost to erosion. Read more

