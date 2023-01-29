Bill proposes the state acquire Sunset Beach lots hit by erosion
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:15 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 1
Homeowners along Ke Nui Road in Sunset Beach have installed massive sandbags, black tarps, boulders, concrete and other debris in recent years in an attempt to protect their properties from the waves.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree