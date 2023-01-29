comscore Marine mammal officials investigate sperm whale death on Kauai
Hawaii News

Marine mammal officials investigate sperm whale death on Kauai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES Heavy equipment attempted to move the carcass of a sperm whale Saturday onto the beach at Lydgate Park on Kauai.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

    Heavy equipment attempted to move the carcass of a sperm whale Saturday onto the beach at Lydgate Park on Kauai.

Three excavators were needed to haul a 60-ton sperm whale carcass out of the wet sand Saturday at Lydgate Park on Kauai. Read more

Previous Story
First Hawaiian Bank’s loans and margins boost earnings
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 12 – Dec. 16, 2022

Scroll Up