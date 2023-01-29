comscore Suspending laws is a recurring tactic in Hawaii to shelter homeless
Hawaii News

Suspending laws is a recurring tactic in Hawaii to shelter homeless

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Healani Sonoda-Pale, center, led a rally fronting the state Capitol on Thursday afternoon against an emergency proclamation on homelessness over fear that the order will allow the governor to disregard laws protecting cultural and environmental sites. Gov. Josh Green revised his proclamation to state that any use of a site to shelter the homeless must be respectful of the environment, burial sites and Hawaii history.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Healani Sonoda-Pale, center, led a rally fronting the state Capitol on Thursday afternoon against an emergency proclamation on homelessness over fear that the order will allow the governor to disregard laws protecting cultural and environmental sites. Gov. Josh Green revised his proclamation to state that any use of a site to shelter the homeless must be respectful of the environment, burial sites and Hawaii history.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation focused on homelessness while delivering his first State of the State address on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation focused on homelessness while delivering his first State of the State address on Monday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A homeless encampment sat outside the state Capitol last week.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A homeless encampment sat outside the state Capitol last week.

Despite good intentions to improve the health and well-being of a vulnerable population, the tactic has been criticized — previously and now — as a questionable or improper use of a governor’s statutory emergency powers. Read more

Previous Story
First Hawaiian Bank’s loans and margins boost earnings
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 12 – Dec. 16, 2022

Scroll Up