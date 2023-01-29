Suspending laws is a recurring tactic in Hawaii to shelter homeless
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:13 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Healani Sonoda-Pale, center, led a rally fronting the state Capitol on Thursday afternoon against an emergency proclamation on homelessness over fear that the order will allow the governor to disregard laws protecting cultural and environmental sites. Gov. Josh Green revised his proclamation to state that any use of a site to shelter the homeless must be respectful of the environment, burial sites and Hawaii history.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation focused on homelessness while delivering his first State of the State address on Monday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A homeless encampment sat outside the state Capitol last week.