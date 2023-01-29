Humpback whales plentiful during first count of the season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The threat of bad weather didn’t deter volunteers on four islands from grabbing their binoculars and logbooks Saturday to observe and document humpback whale behavior in the first of three coordinated whale counts in 2023. Read more

The threat of bad weather didn’t deter volunteers on four islands from grabbing their binoculars and logbooks Saturday to observe and document humpback whale behavior in the first of three coordinated whale counts in 2023.

A total of 264 volunteers mustered on the shores of Kauai, Oahu and Hawaii island for the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count, but on Maui, the Great Whale Count by the Pacific Whale Foundation was able to report from only one of 12 designated sites due to ongoing heavy rain, according to a news release.

Stormy conditions across the state also impacted several Ocean Count sites, causing poor visibility or ending the count early, the National Marine Sanctuary reported.

In all, volunteers collected data from 30 sites. From Kauai, a total of 94 whales were observed during the day’s count, with 246 sightings off Oahu and 206 off Hawaii island. The total number for the single Great Whale Count site on Maui was 41, bringing the statewide total to 587.

Organizers noted the total may represent duplicate sightings of the same whale by different observers or at different time periods or different locations throughout the day.

A total of 83 whales were observed during the 9-to-9:15 a.m. time period, the most of any time period throughout the day’s count, the release said. That also was the most active period recorded by Ocean Count volunteers on Kauai, Oahu and Hawaii island, who noted 75 whales during that 15-minute span.

For Maui, it was the span from 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., with nine whale sightings.

Both counts take place three times during peak whale season annually on the last Saturday in January, February and March. The data collected, combined with other research efforts, can help reveal trends in humpback whale occurrence during the winter season, the release said.

Other species spotted during the counts included green sea turtles, or honu; spinner dolphins, or naia; and multiple seabird species such as the great frigatebird, or iwa; Laysan albatross, or moli; Pacific golden plover, or kolea; wedge-tailed shearwater, or uau kani; and white-tailed tropicbird, koae kea.

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count, which is supported by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, promotes public awareness about humpback whales and shore-based whale-watching opportunities.