Humpback whales plentiful during first count of the season

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.
  • COURTESY SARAH HUTCHINSON / NOAA Volunteers participating in Saturday’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count stood side by side with tourists at the Lanai Lookout to observe and log whale behavior.

    Volunteers participating in Saturday’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count stood side by side with tourists at the Lanai Lookout to observe and log whale behavior.

The threat of bad weather didn’t deter volunteers on four islands from grabbing their binoculars and logbooks Saturday to observe and document humpback whale behavior in the first of three coordinated whale counts in 2023. Read more

