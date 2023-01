Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The head coach has a new leg tattoo and the players will have a new set of uniforms. Read more

The head coach has a new leg tattoo and the players will have a new set of uniforms.

As for what’s to be expected this coming baseball season, Hawaii coach Rich Hill paraphrased: “There’s a great saying: ‘All will be revealed.’”

The ’Bows opened training camp this weekend with an expanded roster, an experienced infield, Matt Wong back in center field, a reconstructed pitching rotation, and what is proclaimed as “level-10 energy.”

For Hill’s second season as UH leader, there are different combinations of uniforms, including a retro version featuring Kelly green and Sheridan orange.

“We’re going to be looking good,” said Hill, a self-styled uniform snob, “and the goal is to play good.”

Because COVID-19-eligibility exemptions still apply, the ’Bows will carry a 40-player roster, up from 27 last season. Hill said more players will foster more competition.

“We’ve got no comfort around this team right here,” senior catcher DallasJ Duarte said. “We’ve got some depth. Each position’s got some depth. Nobody is really chilling right now. We’ve got work to do and we’ve got competition right behind us.”

Shortstop Jordan Donahue, who was the No. 1 pick in last fall’s draft for the intrasquad World Series, is among four returnees who started games at third and the middle infield. Donahue’s cousin, Kyson Donahue, practiced mostly at third during fall training.

“I believe with this team, we can win in a lot of different ways,” Kyson Donahue said. “We brought in some bats this summer that will really help us with the slugging and the power.”

Wong was the starting center fielder during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL after that and, after a year’s rehab, came back last season as the right fielder. Wong, who hit four homers and drove in 26 runs against Big West opponents, has moved back to center.

“Center feels good again because you kind of have control of the outfield,” Wong said. “Communication is big, but I feel I’m a pretty good communicator.”

Wong also has learned to navigate the crosswinds at Les Murakami Stadium. “It’s all about timing and reading the ball,” Wong said. “It’s all about rhythm in the outfield and working hard in practice.”

The ’Bows are seeking to replace pitchers Cade Halemanu, Blaze Koali‘i Pontes and Andy Archer. They combined for 34 starts last year.

Last year, the ’Bows favored an ensemble approach, with no starting pitcher going more than seven innings.

“Tropical Swarm is the correct term,” Hill said. “That’s our pitching staff. It’s from the movie ‘The Matrix,’ the second one, when the swarm of guys come down and try to take over everything. I was thinking that would be a pretty good idea. It’s kind of like our pitching staff.”

Hill noted the trend in pro baseball is to start an “opener,” who will pitch a couple of innings followed by a series of situational pitchers. “There’s been an opener and you kind of mix and match and get through the thing,” Hill said of the Tropical Swarm approach. “That’s our nickname. We’re sticking with it.”

While Hill has been non-committal on a pitching order, it appears left-handers Harry Gustin and Randy Abshier are strong candidates to start.

Carrying 155 pounds on a 6-foot frame last year, Gustin was 0-3 with a 7.27 ERA before suffering a finger injury. Increasing his calorie intake and intensifying his weight training (squats, benches, back exercises), Gustin gained 20 pounds and improved his pitch command. Gustin’s fastball was touching 94 mph in fall training.

“He came back a different dude,” Duarte said. “He’s ready to go. I feel bad for whoever has to face him.”

Hill said of Gustin: “One that stands out when you see him pitch is that catcher’s glove kind of pop, pop. You kind of perk up. Who’s that guy?”

Abshier transferred from Arizona, where he was mostly used out of the bullpen. But he was used as a starter in summer ball. He relies on a fastball, slider and circle changeup. “My changeup is my bread-and-butter, especially how well it plays off the fastball in the tunnel,” Abshier said.