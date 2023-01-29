comscore Mililani again sweeps girls, boys swimming, diving titles
Mililani again sweeps girls, boys swimming, diving titles

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kalani’s Kokona Watanabe wins the 100 freestyle.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani’s Shota Ferreira powered to victory in the 200 free in the OIA swimming and diving championships held at Central Oahu Regional Park on Saturday. He also won the 100 free and had a hand in two relay wins.

For a second year in a row, the Trojans won the Oahu Interscholastic Association girls and boys swimming and diving championships on a cool, overcast Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Waipio. Read more

