Scoreboard – Jan. 29, 2023

CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled MONDAY BASKETBALL HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: first round, Kahuku at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m.; Radford at Maui High, 4 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 6 p.m.; Kaiser at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. OIA Boys Division I tournament: Semifinals, 5:30 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. at Radford. Fifth-place semifinals, 6:30 p.m. at higher seeds. ILH Varsity I boys: Single-elimination tournament ILH Varsity II boys: Le Jardin vs. University, 6 p.m. at Damien. ILH Varsity III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m. SOCCER HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division I Championships: first round, Campbell vs. Hilo, 2 p.m. at Hilo Bay field; Pearl City at Punahou, 3 p.m; Waipahu at King Kekaulike, 4 p.m.; Kapolei at Moanalua, 5 p.m.