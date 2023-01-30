Letter: Eliminate excise tax on rents to ease burden

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thursday’s “Island Voices” explaining the plight of renters’ cost was enlightening for me (“Renters suffer when Hawaii property assessments increase,” Star-Advertiser).

I wish to add that the fact that the state general excise tax added to the rent is quite burdening. Our governor wants to give tax breaks to the needy. In most cases, the needy are the renters. Consider eliminating the excise tax on rents.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter