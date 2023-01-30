Letter: It’s time to just ban pyrotechnics entirely

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read a recent story about creating bills to stop illegal fireworks coming into Hawaii’s ports by inspecting all the containers at the docks. This would be OK if you had a staff of 1,000 inspectors doing 100 containers a day. Read more

I read a recent story about creating bills to stop illegal fireworks coming into Hawaii’s ports by inspecting all the containers at the docks. This would be OK if you had a staff of 1,000 inspectors doing 100 containers a day.

My suggestion is to simply ban fireworks entirely, that any citations or arrest can be made without the need to see a culprit lighting illegal fireworks before making an arrest since it would be a banned entity.

If there are religious groups that utilize fireworks in their beliefs, then a simple permit for that cause can be issued.

Fred Fukamizu

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter