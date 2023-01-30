comscore Letter: It’s time to just ban pyrotechnics entirely
Editorial | Letters

Letter: It’s time to just ban pyrotechnics entirely

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I read a recent story about creating bills to stop illegal fireworks coming into Hawaii’s ports by inspecting all the containers at the docks. This would be OK if you had a staff of 1,000 inspectors doing 100 containers a day. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Gov. Green’s largesse includes something for everyone

Scroll Up