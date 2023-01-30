Editorial | Letters Letter: It’s time to just ban pyrotechnics entirely Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I read a recent story about creating bills to stop illegal fireworks coming into Hawaii’s ports by inspecting all the containers at the docks. This would be OK if you had a staff of 1,000 inspectors doing 100 containers a day. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I read a recent story about creating bills to stop illegal fireworks coming into Hawaii’s ports by inspecting all the containers at the docks. This would be OK if you had a staff of 1,000 inspectors doing 100 containers a day. My suggestion is to simply ban fireworks entirely, that any citations or arrest can be made without the need to see a culprit lighting illegal fireworks before making an arrest since it would be a banned entity. If there are religious groups that utilize fireworks in their beliefs, then a simple permit for that cause can be issued. Fred Fukamizu Waipahu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Gov. Green’s largesse includes something for everyone