Letter: Push for more container inspections for fireworks

While well intentioned, I think Senate Bill 2923 (Fireworks Mitigation Plan), ignores officer safety. What beat officer in their right mind is going to wade into a neighborhood fireworks display to issue a citation? It is simply contrary to what we were taught about officer safety in Ke Kula Makai, the police academy.

There were more aerial fireworks in my cul-de-sac this New Year’s than at the Hilton Hawaiian fireworks display.

I see one bright Hawaii legislator is now pushing for more container inspections, surely the better idea. Make the shippers and dock pay for it. Emergency managers have worried for years since 911 about the ease of weapons of mass destruction coming in through sparsely (2%) inspected shipments anyways.

James Amos

Mililani

