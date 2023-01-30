Letter: Remarkable program on Korean immigration

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Most of us have access to so many sources of information (social media, TV, etc.) that it is easy to overlook the important role daily newspapers can play. But it was an article in the local news section that prompted me to check out the University of Hawaii’s Center for Korean Studies (free) symposium on “Korean Women Immigrant Leaders” on Thursday.

Thank you, Star-Advertiser staff and academic leaders at the center, for promoting and organizing such a remarkable program.

This is the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii and the “courage and tenacity” of the women who were highlighted engender awe and gratitude. In addition, their stories hold special relevance in this moment where the national news is dominated by shootings in immigrant camps and political uproar about illegal border crossings.

Hawaii’s history includes many painful chapters, but the screening of Jinyoing Lee Won’s short documentary “Songs of Love from Hawaii” at the start of the symposium also captured its beauty and resilience.

May Mamiya

University

