Editorial | Letters

Letter: Storing illegal fireworks in homes is dangerous

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

I can't complain about local authorities stonewalling and slow-walking applications to carry a handgun in public. Too bad they are not as concerned about tons of highly dangerous illegal fireworks stored in homes around town — and those jolting booms heard at all hours of the day and night.

Charles Kerr
Kalama Valley