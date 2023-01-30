Off the news: All eyes on Aloha Stadium project

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The on, then off, now on-again private-public partnership to build a new Aloha Stadium in connection with a New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is moving forward under Gov. Josh Green. And the project’s target completion date is still 2027, despite a postponement of the state’s requests for proposals.

Sure-footed leadership will be required to stay on track: Green’s predecessor, David Ige, backed away from a private-public plan during his last month in office; Green wants to prioritize affordable housing. But if details on financing and housing stock are resolved, contracts for the stadium and the Halawa site’s first real estate projects could be signed by January 2024.