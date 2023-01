Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Any doubts about how much of a problem it would be to keep “ghost guns” in check are now dispelled. Read more

Any doubts about how much of a problem it would be to keep “ghost guns” in check are now dispelled. Waipahu resident Kendrick Adolf Augustine pleaded guilty last week to a drug charge and possession of ammunition. The evidence list was the scary part: 14 homemade handguns and rifles, as well as ammo, were seized.

Augustine allegedly told police he made a 9mm pistol from a kit but did not register it. The alleged use of methamphetamine is another toxic element in this dangerous brew.