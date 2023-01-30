Column: Dry eyes can have a big impact on life; here’s how to keep the condition at bay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our eyes play an important role in nearly every aspect of our lives. Because we perceive up to 80% of all our impressions through sight, clear vision can lead to a better quality of life. And most importantly, it keeps us from danger. A condition such as dry eyes therefore has broad impact on our lives. Dry eyes can impair vision, hindering driving, and lead to challenges with reading and using devices such as cellphones and computers.

An estimated 5% to 34% of people suffer from chronic dry eyes, which can cause irritation and sometimes even burning, itching and redness. But the condition is not just uncomfortable, it can damage the cornea.

What causes dry eyes?

Dry eyes can occur when you cannot produce enough tear film to moisten your eyes. Outside influences such as contact lenses, tradewinds, fans, air conditioners, low humidity, air pollution and allergens can trigger the condition. In addition, dry eyes can be a consequence of various medical conditions such as autoimmune diseases, hormonal changes, the onset of menopause and low or high blood pressure. Medications also can cause dry eyes, including estrogen replacement therapy, antihistamines, drugs for anxiety, antidepressants and drugs that cause dehydration.

Preventing dry eyes?

For those with occasional or mild dry eye symptoms, using an over-the-counter artificial tears product might be enough. Other nonprescription treatments include warm compresses and washing the eyelids with diluted baby shampoo.

But if the symptoms are chronic and more serious, then determining the cause of your dry eyes is step one. Your ophthalmologist and family physician can help you identify the cause of your dry eyes.

Nutrition is the one important factor seldom addressed, even though multiple nutrients are required for the body to produce the tear fluid needed to keep the eyes moist. The nutrients of greatest concern are vitamins A, D, E, C and B12, and iron, protein and sodium.

Even though most people believe they are consuming adequate amounts of these nutrients, national data shows that more than 90% of adults are low on more than four of these essential nutrients. In addition, although omega fatty acids are often promoted for dry eyes, the research is inconsistent.

Replenishing nutrients

To help keep your body hydrated and address dry eyes, it’s important to sip liquids, not gulp them down. Drink a variety of liquids in addition to water. Surprisingly, excessive amounts of water can dehydrate a person who is not consuming enough protein or salt. A low-dose daily multivitamin- mineral supplement — rather than a fruit and vegetable supplement low in critical nutrients needed for eye health — could help.

Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. and Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S. are retired nutrition faculty from the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa.