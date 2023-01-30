comscore Column: Dry eyes can have a big impact on life; here’s how to keep the condition at bay
Features

Column: Dry eyes can have a big impact on life; here’s how to keep the condition at bay

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Our eyes play an important role in nearly every aspect of our lives. Because we perceive up to 80% of all our impressions through sight, clear vision can lead to a better quality of life. And most importantly, it keeps us from danger. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Poong-do proposes to Ji-na on ‘Blessed by the Sea’

Scroll Up