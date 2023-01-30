Good Jobs Hawai‘i will offer free skills training, placement support
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:12 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A new state initiative called Good Jobs Hawai‘i provides free training in a variety of professions. At top, student Kimmie Izumi, who is making a career change from the medical field, hones her skills in a welding technology class at Honolulu Community College.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kimmie Izumi, right, is shown with fellow student Nadia Boneza.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, assistant professor Dean Crowell, center, instructed carpentry students Angelene King, left, and Kalen Konishi at HCC on Thursday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Arsenio Tagalicud is enrolled in the Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Technology program at Honolulu Community College. Behind him are student Sterling Massey, left, with instructor Steven Chow.