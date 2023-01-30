comscore Good Jobs Hawai‘i will offer free skills training, placement support
Good Jobs Hawai‘i will offer free skills training, placement support

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A new state initiative called Good Jobs Hawai‘i provides free training in a variety of professions. At top, student Kimmie Izumi, who is making a career change from the medical field, hones her skills in a welding technology class at Honolulu Community College.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kimmie Izumi, right, is shown with fellow student Nadia Boneza.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, assistant professor Dean Crowell, center, instructed carpentry students Angelene King, left, and Kalen Konishi at HCC on Thursday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Arsenio Tagalicud is enrolled in the Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Technology program at Honolulu Community College. Behind him are student Sterling Massey, left, with instructor Steven Chow.

An unprecedented $35 million state initiative to provide free skills training and job-placement support for 3,000 Hawaii residents launches today, with leaders hoping to improve participants’ quality of life by increasing their earning potential, while easing labor shortages in some of the state’s high-demand industries. Read more

