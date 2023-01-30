comscore Hawaii workplace deaths decreased in 2022
Hawaii News

Hawaii workplace deaths decreased in 2022

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 30 A workplace accident that killed one person in Kailua in December is not yet included in the 2022 report of job-related deaths.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 30

    A workplace accident that killed one person in Kailua in December is not yet included in the 2022 report of job-related deaths.

Three workers died on the job in Hawaii in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 12 – Dec. 16, 2022

Scroll Up