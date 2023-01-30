Hawaii workplace deaths decreased in 2022
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 30
A workplace accident that killed one person in Kailua in December is not yet included in the 2022 report of job-related deaths.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree