comscore Satellite study shows subtle signs of climate change in Hawaii
Hawaii News

Satellite study shows subtle signs of climate change in Hawaii

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

Paradise just isn’t as lush as it used to be. Researchers have examined satellite images of Hawaii over four decades and concluded the islands have endured significant “browning,” or declines in vegetation health. Read more

