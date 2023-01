Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Heavy rain and strong wind battered the state Sunday, producing flooding and high surf, and resulting in the closure today of all regular schools on Molokai. Read more

Heavy rain and strong wind battered the state Sunday, producing flooding and high surf, and resulting in the closure today of all regular schools on Molokai.

“Parts of the island experienced flooding from heavy rains, which has caused unsafe conditions and is preventing access to some of the campuses,” a Department of Education news release said. “Contracted bus service has also been temporarily canceled.”

The schools that will be closed are Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary, Molokai Middle and Molokai High.

Officials will evaluate conditions today to decide whether the schools can safely resume operations Tuesday, the news release said.

All other regular Hawaii public schools remain open at this time.

Meanwhile, Oahu was under a flood advisory until early Sunday evening.

Affected areas included Honolulu, Pearl City, Wai­ahole, Aiea, Waikane, Halawa, Kahaluu, Mililani, Ahuimanu, Waikele, Salt Lake, Moanalua, Wahiawa, Waipahu, Wheeler Field, Kaaawa, Kalihi and Punaluu.

A high-surf advisory was in effect for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau, and for the north-facing shores of Maui, until 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters said to expect large, breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet along the north shores and 8 to 12 feet along the west shores that will make swimming dangerous. The large northwest swell was expected to continue down the island chain Sunday evening, then peak overnight and early today and decrease tonight.

Affected areas included the Waianae coast, the North Shore of Oahu, Niihau, southwestern and northern Kauai and windward, western and northern Molokai.

“Wind waves from fresh to strong northeasterly winds will combine with the northwest swell to produce very rough conditions, especially on Kauai and Oahu through tonight,” forecasters said Sunday.

A flood watch is in effect through this afternoon for Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe due to excessive rainfall. A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed if there are overflowing streams and elevated runoff, forecasters said. Urban areas might experience significant flooding and property damage as a result.

Additional rainfall is expected from Oahu to the islands in Maui County and Hawaii island through today, forecasters said. “Already saturated ground will quickly allow additional runoff to form, increasing the threat for flooding,” forecasters said.

A wind advisory was in effect for portions of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through Sunday evening.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and make it difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” according to the advisory.

Forecasters urge to take precautions such as watching out for falling tree branches, securing tents and awnings, and preparing for possible power outages.

A toppled tree on power lines prompted the temporary closure Sunday morning of Kamehameha Highway in both directions at Kawailoa Drive. The downed lines caused power outages that affected 915 customers in Haleiwa, Helemano, Kawailoa, Waialua and Waimea, according to the Hawaiian Electric power outage map.

A small-craft advisory is in effect for some Hawaiian Islands.

The advisory for the windward and leeward waters of Maui County is in effect until 6 p.m. today. Expect northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots with seas of 7 to 12 feet, making conditions hazardous to small craft.

The advisory for northwest, windward and leeward waters of Kauai, Kauai Channel, Kaiwi Channel and windward and leeward waters of Oahu is in effect until 6 p.m. today. Expect northeast wind of 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts and seas of 10 to 15 feet.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions,” forecasters said.