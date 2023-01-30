Wahine sailors win Jeff Simon Regatta

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s sailing team earned its first trophy of the season, racing past the seven-team field to win the Jeff Simon Women’s Regatta for the second straight year.

The Rainbows 2 squad of Mercy Tangredi, Taylor Ledgerwood, Vivian Bonsager and Sophia Schaeffer scored a regatta-low 22 points to tie UC Santa Barbara in the top spot. The Wahine beat the Gauchos in a head-to-head tiebreaker to win the event crown. The B division team, skippered by Bonsager and crewed by Schaeffer, were perfect over the two-day event, coming in first in all five of its races.

The Rainbows 1 squad of Morgan Carew, Anna Kalabukhova, Katherine Shofran and Lily Simpson weren’t far behind the leaders, finishing in third place with 27 points. Their next closest competitor was host UC San Diego, which trailed with 43 points. Carew, the skipper, and crew Kalabukhova finished in the top two in four of their five races.

Hawaii will head to Redwood City next for the Bryson Women’s Intersectional on Feb. 18-19.