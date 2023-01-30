comscore Wahine sailors win Jeff Simon Regatta
Wahine sailors win Jeff Simon Regatta

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

The Hawaii women’s sailing team earned its first trophy of the season, racing past the seven-team field to win the Jeff Simon Women’s Regatta for the second straight year. Read more

Bobby Curran, 4 others gain University of Hawai Circle of Honor
Television and radio – Jan. 30, 2023

