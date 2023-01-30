Scoreboard – Jan. 30, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: first round, Kahuku at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m.; Radford at Maui High, 4 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 6 p.m.; Kaiser at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA Boys Division I tournament: Semifinals, Kailua vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. at Radford. Fifth-place semifinals, Roosevelt at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I boys: Single-elimination tournament

ILH Varsity II boys: Le Jardin vs. University, 6 p.m. at Damien.

ILH Varsity III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division I Championships: first round, Campbell vs. Hilo, 2 p.m. at Hilo Bay field; Pearl City at Punahou, 3 p.m; Waipahu at King Kekaulike, 4 p.m.; Kapolei at Moanalua, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: playoff, if needed

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Maryknoll II at ‘Iolani II; Saint Louis II at Punahou II. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: playoff, if needed

Air Riflery

ILH

Saturday

Varsity

Punahou 2202, Pac-Five 2163

High Scorer—PUN: Hailey Oh 378. P5: Brooke Ichiki 372.

Jr. Varsity

Punahou 2105, Pac-Five 2055

High Scorer—PUN: Jamie Tabata 357. P5: Trinity Vong 361.