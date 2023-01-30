Top JC defensive back commits to Warriors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

DaMarco “Nu-Nu” Moorer of Riverside City College told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Moorer will put his commitment in writing on Wednesday, the first day of the spring-semester signing period for football prospects.

Moorer said he will earn an associate degree this spring and join the Warriors in June. He said he will have three years to play two UH seasons.

“When I went on the visit, it just felt like home,” Moorer said. “I met with all the coaches and all the players. I can see some great things at Hawaii.”

Moorer, who is 6 feet 1 and 185 pounds, was named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association’s 2022 first team. CCCFCA first-team players are considered junior college All-Americans.

Moorer led California community colleges with nine interceptions. He also made 50 tackles, including 35 solo stops, broke up five passes and amassed 4.5 tackles for loss.

Riverside City went 12-1, with its only loss in the state championship game against College of San Mateo.

Moorer said he also received offers from Louisiana Tech, Akron, New Mexico State and Eastern Illinois.

He is projected to compete at safety for the Warriors. “Hopefully, I can return kicks, too,” Moorer said. “I can make something happen with the ball.”

Moorer said he received his unique nickname because he was a first-born son. “I was the newest baby to the family, so they started calling me ‘Nu-Nu,’ ” he said.

The Warriors are finishing this phase of the offseason strength/conditioning program this week. They begin spring training on Feb. 6.