Letter: Hero thwarted gunman, but Uvalde police froze

When we learned of Brandon Tsay, the hero in the Monterey Park, Calif., massacre who literally prevented more people from getting slaughtered, I could only think of the difference in courage, or lack of it, by last year’s Uvalde, Texas, police in the Robb Elementary School shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Read more

Like the crazed gunman in Uvalde, the shooter in Monterey Park (after he had already killed 11) was about to take more lives at another dance studio in Alhambra, Calif., when he came upon Tsay, who wrestled the gun away without hesitation in nearly complete disregard for his own life. Tsay knew what could have happened if he didn’t do anything, unlike the extreme cowardice displayed by the Uvalde police who waited 75 minutes to take down the madman.

It was a remarkable difference in courage, and it would not surprise me if there are some in Uvalde who wished they had had someone like Brandon Tsay there when that senseless tragedy occurred.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

