Letter: Hero thwarted gunman, but Uvalde police froze
Letter: Hero thwarted gunman, but Uvalde police froze

When we learned of Brandon Tsay, the hero in the Monterey Park, Calif., massacre who literally prevented more people from getting slaughtered, I could only think of the difference in courage, or lack of it, by last year’s Uvalde, Texas, police in the Robb Elementary School shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Read more

